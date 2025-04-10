TIKTOK STAR'S ENTIRE FAMILY DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Influencer Learns He Has Stomach Cancer from Genetic Test After Daughter Dies in Utero: Her ‘DNA Saved My Life'

Sidney Raz, known for his popular 'Life Hacks' series, learned he had stomach cancer despite having no symptoms

Content creator Sidney Raz, known for his popular "Life Hacks" series, shared that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer despite not having any symptoms

The cancer was detected after he underwent genetic testing to learn more about why his daughter died in utero

He will now undergo a gastrectomy — the removal of his stomach

https://people.com/sidney-raz-stomach-cancer-genetic-testing-daughter-died-11711276

In utero, baby's brain not developing.

"i learned this the hardest way possible."

https://www.tiktok.com/@sidneyraz/video/7433096248418176299