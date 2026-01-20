Guiding the Next Generation of Leaders by Nurturing Their God-Given Gifts - Misty Phillip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Misty Phillip is the COO of Trilogyworks, a boutique tech firm specializing in cybersecurity and AI strategy. But for Misty, jumping into the AI and tech world began with her work as the creator of Spark Media, where she helped women find their voices through helping them launch their podcast. She is also the author of Spark Your Influence: Inspiring Women to Lead with Boldness, Purpose, and Passion. She felt God nudging her into the tech world, calling her to bring that same level of faith into technology. Misty discusses the realities of AI and how it may shape the future. She also encourages Christians to seek to understand AI and use it for God’s glory and spreading the gospel. AI is just a tool, she says, and it can be used for good or for evil depending who wields that power.
TAKEAWAYS
God created every single human with specific talents and skills and it’s our responsibility to use our talents to equip and encourage others
We get to partner with God in His creation and use those talents He gave us to make the world a better place
Identify your kids’ giftings when they are young and help refine them throughout childhood
In the hands of a good person, AI can be used for redemptive work
