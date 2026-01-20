BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Guiding the Next Generation of Leaders by Nurturing Their God-Given Gifts - Misty Phillip
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 23 hours ago


Misty Phillip is the COO of Trilogyworks, a boutique tech firm specializing in cybersecurity and AI strategy. But for Misty, jumping into the AI and tech world began with her work as the creator of Spark Media, where she helped women find their voices through helping them launch their podcast. She is also the author of Spark Your Influence: Inspiring Women to Lead with Boldness, Purpose, and Passion. She felt God nudging her into the tech world, calling her to bring that same level of faith into technology. Misty discusses the realities of AI and how it may shape the future. She also encourages Christians to seek to understand AI and use it for God’s glory and spreading the gospel. AI is just a tool, she says, and it can be used for good or for evil depending who wields that power.



TAKEAWAYS


God created every single human with specific talents and skills and it’s our responsibility to use our talents to equip and encourage others


We get to partner with God in His creation and use those talents He gave us to make the world a better place


Identify your kids’ giftings when they are young and help refine them throughout childhood


In the hands of a good person, AI can be used for redemptive work



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4pFBbbF

Spark Your Influence trailer: https://vimeo.com/1061439022

Spark Your Influence book: https://amzn.to/4qtnzRW

National Religious Broadcasters event: https://nrbconvention.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH MISTY PHILLIP

Website: https://www.mistyphillip.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/misty.phillip/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mistyphillip/#

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@themistyphillip

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4sEdXVT


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #mistyphillip #Leadership #LeadershipDevelopment #LeadByExample #LeadershipMindset #ExecutiveLeadership #SlowLiving #SimpleLife #MindfulLiving #unhurried #HustleCulture #AlwaysBusy #RushLife #Organization #OrganizedLife #Declutter #PresentMoment #MindfulLiving #BeHereNow #WomenInLeadership #WomenWhoLead #Obedience #Humility #ServantLeadership


Keywords
social mediaaiwomenleaderstechleadershipvisiongiftssparktina griffincounter culture mommisty philliptrilogyworksboutiqueinvluence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vitamin D shows promise in slowing cellular aging: New study links supplementation to telomere preservation

Vitamin D shows promise in slowing cellular aging: New study links supplementation to telomere preservation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Ancient &#8220;mosaic&#8221; fossils found in Morocco challenge the timeline of human evolution

Ancient “mosaic” fossils found in Morocco challenge the timeline of human evolution

Jacob Thomas
The clear air remedy: Ancient eucalyptus gains modern scientific backing for respiratory relief

The clear air remedy: Ancient eucalyptus gains modern scientific backing for respiratory relief

Willow Tohi
The Vaccine Police: Exposing the measles hoax and depopulation agenda

The Vaccine Police: Exposing the measles hoax and depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
Treating sleep apnea could guard against Parkinson&#8217;s disease

Treating sleep apnea could guard against Parkinson’s disease

Ava Grace
How sitting is destroying your health — and why walking is the ultimate medicine

How sitting is destroying your health — and why walking is the ultimate medicine

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy