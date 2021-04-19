Radical Truth #19 - The Deception of Interfaith Dialogues

You may have heard of ‘interfaith dialogues’ or seen an advertisement for one in your area. However, what is the purpose of these events? More importantly, should we support them? Let’s talk about that…

Here are the links to the videos mentioned in this episode:

2-Hour Show - "The Deception of 'Interfaith Dialogues'" https://www.bitchute.com/video/e58ukV9uSCgC/

1-Hour Show - "Typical Muslim Fallacies" https://www.bitchute.com/video/iwded6DrDysD/

20-Hour Training Course - "Apologetics to Islam" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFEb3hD28sk&list=PL3D678A942A02E948

8-Hour Series - "Islam: The Historical Critique Series" w/ Dr. Jay Smith https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/d0o7fSGw4UuI/

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