https://gettr.com/post/p2c6u8n5727
SDNY检察官在承认“与中国合作”起诉中共头号敌人Miles Guo后被法官警告
SDNY Prosecutors Warned By Judge After Admitting “Working With China” to Prosecute Miles Guo, the CCP’s No. one enemy
#聚焦MilesGuo #南区法院 #检察官 #与中共合作 #英文播报
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.