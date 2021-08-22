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France: People not allowed into supermarkets without 'Flu Passports' [19.08.2021]
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21 views • August 22, 2021
A video out of France shows irate shoppers being blocked from entering a supermarket by police because they don’t have COVID passports.
The footage shows people with shopping carts being blocked from entering the grocery store by security guards.
The guards then begin pushing one woman away as the confrontation becomes more heated.
A number of police officers then begin manhandling the frustrated shoppers, presumably not too concerned in that moment about social distancing.
The angry shoppers don’t appear to be anti-lockdown protesters because almost all of them are wearing face masks.
Ruthann @TeaBoots · 19. aug. 2021
https://twitter.com/TeaBoots/status/1428359929098768384?s=20
Source: Published 2 days ago on 19 August, 2021
https://summit.news/2021/08/19/video-shows-angry-french-shoppers-being-blocked-from-entering-supermarket-because-they-dont-have-covid-passports/
The footage shows people with shopping carts being blocked from entering the grocery store by security guards.
The guards then begin pushing one woman away as the confrontation becomes more heated.
A number of police officers then begin manhandling the frustrated shoppers, presumably not too concerned in that moment about social distancing.
The angry shoppers don’t appear to be anti-lockdown protesters because almost all of them are wearing face masks.
Ruthann @TeaBoots · 19. aug. 2021
https://twitter.com/TeaBoots/status/1428359929098768384?s=20
Source: Published 2 days ago on 19 August, 2021
https://summit.news/2021/08/19/video-shows-angry-french-shoppers-being-blocked-from-entering-supermarket-because-they-dont-have-covid-passports/
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