Watch CNN Host Lose It When Former Sniper Rep. Cory Mills Uses the Word ‘Intentional’

(July 16, 2024) Fake news CNN host Kate Bolduan desperately tries to combat Rep. Cory Mills who asks some very basic questions about the Trump assassination attempt. Mills served with the 82nd Airborne Division and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).





Rep. Cory Mills: "I sit here and I scratch my head... That's the issue, you walk this fine balance of you’re not trying to be a conspiracist, but you look at it and go: How could this have gone so poorly?"





Source: https://rumble.com/v5770jx-cnn-host-loses-it-after-former-us-army-snper-cory-mills-suggests-the-july-1.html