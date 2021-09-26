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Dr Ryan Cole Shocking Rate of Cancers Being Found in Vaccinated People
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124 views • September 26, 2021
Del Bigtree from The Highwire interviews Dr Ryan Cole, who reports a shocking number of cancer cases being found in vaccinated persons. This is a short excerpt from Del's interview entitled "IS THERE A COVID VACCINE / CANCER CONNECTION?" Multiple sources in The HighWire’s network of Frontline Physicians, have reported an alarming uptick in aggressive cancers post-Covid vaccination. Could there be a link? Pathologist Ryan Cole, MD, discusses the available science and his lab’s findings.
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