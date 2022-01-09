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#1 - Hard Pills to Swallow
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23 views • January 09, 2022
John 8:32, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Jesus was a truth teller, “conspiracy theorist” online are truth tellers, SSoGM will always be a truth teller. In an upside down world, the truth is a threat and that’s why the devil has to use censorship online. The messages in this video are hard truths many do not want to believe. However a person’s unbelief in a truth does not weaken or lessen its truth. Every choice a person makes has a consequence, good or bad. Ye may either choose to believe the truth, or choose to believe a lie. Each person has freewill and that prerogative. The choice is yours!
Music in video:
Mark Kramer Trio - Fourth Movement, Allegro Assai, Exposition & Transition
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
Jesus was a truth teller, “conspiracy theorist” online are truth tellers, SSoGM will always be a truth teller. In an upside down world, the truth is a threat and that’s why the devil has to use censorship online. The messages in this video are hard truths many do not want to believe. However a person’s unbelief in a truth does not weaken or lessen its truth. Every choice a person makes has a consequence, good or bad. Ye may either choose to believe the truth, or choose to believe a lie. Each person has freewill and that prerogative. The choice is yours!
Music in video:
Mark Kramer Trio - Fourth Movement, Allegro Assai, Exposition & Transition
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
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