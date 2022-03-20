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Warnings for America & Europe
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257 views • March 20, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warnings-for-america-europe/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "During PURIM, which was on March 16-17th, 2022, I was lead to read the Book of Esther.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warnings-for-america-europe/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "During PURIM, which was on March 16-17th, 2022, I was lead to read the Book of Esther.
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