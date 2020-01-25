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Tour Fukushima Meltdowns, Photos Highly Restricted No Talking, Pickering, Bruce, San Onofre Plants
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58 views • January 25, 2020
Dana Durnford
23.9K subscribers
Reuters exclusive tour of the Fukushima plant -Tepco tries to disclose all information to the public as soon as possible . Photography was highly restricted and No conversations are allowed with the workers . https://bit.ly/2Gbc1hz
Farming slowly recovers in Japan’s disaster-hit Fukushima region ( Danger ! they show pictures of a green house to manipulate people into thinking food is safe , but most food is grown outdoors . )
https://bit.ly/2Gi6iXh
Japanese Breweries Promote Sake at N.Y. Trade Show https://bit.ly/2TUmExi
Bruce nuclear reactor taken offline as $13B project 'officially' begins by Scott Miller
a Videographer lol https://bit.ly/2TGfLQ3
‘Fierce little old lady’ Ruth Thomas who opposed nuclear expansion dies at 99 https://bit.ly/30GJaek
Are the Mystery Drone Swarms Lingering Near Nuclear Missile Silos? https://bit.ly/2NMt6m6
What if there were an incident at the Pickering nuclear plant? Should Western New York 35 miles due south worry? By idiot MICHAEL MROZIAK https://bit.ly/30HQnuT
Iodide pills protect you in a nuclear disaster. So, why didn’t more people have them before the Pickering scare? By Christine Sismon https://bit.ly/2NNh8J8
Irresponsible tactics are being used to bury social and environmental problems associated with the Fukushima nuclear disaster as Olympics approach in Japan. https://bit.ly/2NO2C3E
Fukushima says radiation poses no threat to Olympic torch relay by unprincipled unscrupulous
dishonorable dishonest unconscionable Kiyoshi Takenaka via hidious scumbags at nationalpost
https://bit.ly/37eJd3P
TERROAGE FUKUSHIMA, THE CULINARY EXPO AT TAKUMI FLAVORS https://bit.ly/37dQJM5
Lifting Of Fukushima Evacuation Orders Re-Opens Rail Line World Nuclear News
Russia Customs officers detected beta radiation coming from a Toyota Prius Hybrid. The vehicle will be sent back to Japan. https://bit.ly/2GbaisQ
Why the Soviet Union wanted to detonate a nuclear bomb on the moon https://bit.ly/37dbYxO
On Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., "Yellow Cake - The Lie of Clean Energy" will be shown in the Rialto cinema. https://www.neumarkt-tv.de/2020/01/21...
Uranium deposits, small populations and no terrorists! Creepy Bob Katter reveals his top locations for building a new nuclear reactor in Australia https://dailym.ai/2sLMcSj
Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
the government has already started to look for a new partner and financing for the project.
Jack Mintz: Why Albertans are pondering the nuclear option of separation https://bit.ly/2NPIQ8a
Orano completes FOAK used fuel transfer https://bit.ly/2v2knFV
Bid to oppose BWXT licence renewal rejected by city council by Joelle Kovach https://bit.ly/2Rwl4yM
Kate Brown new book - Manual for Survival: A Chernobyl Guide to the Future https://bit.ly/2TLGzia
Fukushima assures radiation is no threat to Olympic torch relay By moosegazette coward James Smith
https://bit.ly/38uzlmx
Swedish Parliament Rejects Proposal to Halt 2 Nuclear reactors Shutdown By Niclas Rolander https://bloom.bg/2tzbSSD
Behind the Bombs: Exposing Our University’s Relationship with Nuclear Weapons by Carley Weiler
https://bit.ly/2RLKwk2
More violations at Westinghouse nuclear fuel plant. But feds keep details secret BY SAMMY FRETWELL
https://bit.ly/3aB4mHq
JAPANESE FOOD EXPO THIS SATURDAY IN HOLLYWOOD https://bit.ly/2GgkTm5
Tear-down of San Onofre nuclear plant to begin in February By TERI SFORZA https://bit.ly/3aCRror
Nuclear power is a bad idea by Derek Barry https://bit.ly/37rrYME
Nuclear Power Is Not The Answer by Paul Deaton https://bit.ly/30URGqn
SCIENCE NEWSNuclear power cannot compete with Renewable Energy By Bob Melanian https://bit.ly/2TR7GrT
The Nuclear bootlickers are lining up to manipulate Pickering Ontario nuke victims below ,,,,,
Durham knew 'within one minute' alert about Pickering nuclear station wrong by degernerate Keith Gilligan
False alarm for Pickering nuclear plant by liar Maryam Azzam https://bit.ly/2sPVbBO
The fallout from a false nuclear alarm Pickering nuclear plant by spin machine
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
23.9K subscribers
Reuters exclusive tour of the Fukushima plant -Tepco tries to disclose all information to the public as soon as possible . Photography was highly restricted and No conversations are allowed with the workers . https://bit.ly/2Gbc1hz
Farming slowly recovers in Japan’s disaster-hit Fukushima region ( Danger ! they show pictures of a green house to manipulate people into thinking food is safe , but most food is grown outdoors . )
https://bit.ly/2Gi6iXh
Japanese Breweries Promote Sake at N.Y. Trade Show https://bit.ly/2TUmExi
Bruce nuclear reactor taken offline as $13B project 'officially' begins by Scott Miller
a Videographer lol https://bit.ly/2TGfLQ3
‘Fierce little old lady’ Ruth Thomas who opposed nuclear expansion dies at 99 https://bit.ly/30GJaek
Are the Mystery Drone Swarms Lingering Near Nuclear Missile Silos? https://bit.ly/2NMt6m6
What if there were an incident at the Pickering nuclear plant? Should Western New York 35 miles due south worry? By idiot MICHAEL MROZIAK https://bit.ly/30HQnuT
Iodide pills protect you in a nuclear disaster. So, why didn’t more people have them before the Pickering scare? By Christine Sismon https://bit.ly/2NNh8J8
Irresponsible tactics are being used to bury social and environmental problems associated with the Fukushima nuclear disaster as Olympics approach in Japan. https://bit.ly/2NO2C3E
Fukushima says radiation poses no threat to Olympic torch relay by unprincipled unscrupulous
dishonorable dishonest unconscionable Kiyoshi Takenaka via hidious scumbags at nationalpost
https://bit.ly/37eJd3P
TERROAGE FUKUSHIMA, THE CULINARY EXPO AT TAKUMI FLAVORS https://bit.ly/37dQJM5
Lifting Of Fukushima Evacuation Orders Re-Opens Rail Line World Nuclear News
Russia Customs officers detected beta radiation coming from a Toyota Prius Hybrid. The vehicle will be sent back to Japan. https://bit.ly/2GbaisQ
Why the Soviet Union wanted to detonate a nuclear bomb on the moon https://bit.ly/37dbYxO
On Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., "Yellow Cake - The Lie of Clean Energy" will be shown in the Rialto cinema. https://www.neumarkt-tv.de/2020/01/21...
Uranium deposits, small populations and no terrorists! Creepy Bob Katter reveals his top locations for building a new nuclear reactor in Australia https://dailym.ai/2sLMcSj
Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
the government has already started to look for a new partner and financing for the project.
Jack Mintz: Why Albertans are pondering the nuclear option of separation https://bit.ly/2NPIQ8a
Orano completes FOAK used fuel transfer https://bit.ly/2v2knFV
Bid to oppose BWXT licence renewal rejected by city council by Joelle Kovach https://bit.ly/2Rwl4yM
Kate Brown new book - Manual for Survival: A Chernobyl Guide to the Future https://bit.ly/2TLGzia
Fukushima assures radiation is no threat to Olympic torch relay By moosegazette coward James Smith
https://bit.ly/38uzlmx
Swedish Parliament Rejects Proposal to Halt 2 Nuclear reactors Shutdown By Niclas Rolander https://bloom.bg/2tzbSSD
Behind the Bombs: Exposing Our University’s Relationship with Nuclear Weapons by Carley Weiler
https://bit.ly/2RLKwk2
More violations at Westinghouse nuclear fuel plant. But feds keep details secret BY SAMMY FRETWELL
https://bit.ly/3aB4mHq
JAPANESE FOOD EXPO THIS SATURDAY IN HOLLYWOOD https://bit.ly/2GgkTm5
Tear-down of San Onofre nuclear plant to begin in February By TERI SFORZA https://bit.ly/3aCRror
Nuclear power is a bad idea by Derek Barry https://bit.ly/37rrYME
Nuclear Power Is Not The Answer by Paul Deaton https://bit.ly/30URGqn
SCIENCE NEWSNuclear power cannot compete with Renewable Energy By Bob Melanian https://bit.ly/2TR7GrT
The Nuclear bootlickers are lining up to manipulate Pickering Ontario nuke victims below ,,,,,
Durham knew 'within one minute' alert about Pickering nuclear station wrong by degernerate Keith Gilligan
False alarm for Pickering nuclear plant by liar Maryam Azzam https://bit.ly/2sPVbBO
The fallout from a false nuclear alarm Pickering nuclear plant by spin machine
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
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