💣🇮🇷 US jet supposedly damaged in Iran caught on camera

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A video of what looks like a US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft sporting severe damage to its right engine nacelle has emerged on social media.
The author of the original upload claimed that the warplane had taken a beating during a US incursion of Iran where the US military lost several aircraft and helicopters while supposedly trying to save a downed pilot.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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