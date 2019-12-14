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Fuck You George Soros And FUCK PAYPAL For Banning Infowars From Their Payment Processor
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107 views • December 14, 2019
Uploaded on December 14 2019
This is from September 21 2018, one and a half month after Infowars was banned from all of Google's pro-neo-communist planetary government platforms. And those pathetic castrated sheeps you hear say "I'm sorry I'm just a messenger... I'm just following orders..." Are gonna be the very first fucking ones to get hurt over time just by going along with the attempted destruction of any independent economy. As of today, Infowars is still alive and kicking because fans never stopped betting on it and so... FUCK YOU GEORGE SOROS. INFOWARS IS STILL HERE TODAY ASSHOLE SO NICE TRY !!!
This is from September 21 2018, one and a half month after Infowars was banned from all of Google's pro-neo-communist planetary government platforms. And those pathetic castrated sheeps you hear say "I'm sorry I'm just a messenger... I'm just following orders..." Are gonna be the very first fucking ones to get hurt over time just by going along with the attempted destruction of any independent economy. As of today, Infowars is still alive and kicking because fans never stopped betting on it and so... FUCK YOU GEORGE SOROS. INFOWARS IS STILL HERE TODAY ASSHOLE SO NICE TRY !!!
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