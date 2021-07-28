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Recopilacion MEDICOS Explican MASCARILLAS comunes NO PROTEGEN del Covid-19 y CAUSAN otras ENFERMEDADES
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73 views • July 28, 2021
Varios médicos y profesionales de la salud explican que las MASCARILLAS NO SON NECESARIAS para toda la población, NO protegen del Covid-19 (que puede pasar a través), causan multiplicación de gérmenes, enfermedades respiratorias, enfermedades de la piel en el rostro, hipoxia (bajan drásticamente el nivel de oxígeno en sangre) y otros peligros más.
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