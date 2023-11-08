AI und Offenbarung

Offenbarung 14:9 Und ein dritter Engel folgte ihnen und sprach mit großer Stimme: Wenn jemand das Tier anbetet und sein Bild und nimmt das Zeichen an seine Stirn oder an seine Hand, 10 der wird von dem Wein des Zornes Gottes trinken, der unvermischt eingeschenkt ist in den Kelch seines Zorns, und er wird gequält werden mit Feuer und Schwefel vor den heiligen Engeln und vor dem Lamm.
https://www.weforum.org/
https://globalaisummit.org/en/default...
/ @globalaisummit6802
https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.