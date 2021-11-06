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MASKED MEN CREATED THE MANDEMIC OF COVID-19 GOSSIP-19 WORLDWIDE...THE WORLDS ROBBER BARONS...
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45 views • November 06, 2021
y Masking Mankind the Prince-Of-The-Air has deceived the whole world and science cannot get us out of the mess it has made of the world because of the Mask/Main Stream Media. The spokesman of satan/santa clause.
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