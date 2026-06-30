Custom wood crushing unit put into operation #woodcrusher #woodchipper #hammermill #jnshare

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Client’s full wood crushing line operation footage.The outdoor processing zone is equipped with a drum-type wood chipper. Wood Chipper:Wide Feed Opening, Even Cutting, High Efficiency, Fast Automatic Consistent Discharge,Uniform Particle Size, High Throughput. After rough cutting, the wood is automatically conveyed via conveyor belt to the high-efficiency hammer mill in the workshop for secondary crushing. Hammer Mill:Vertical Feed, Smooth Delivery, Large Screen, Fast Discharge, Feed Guide, Two-Way Discharge, Removable Inspection Door, Easy Maintenance. This crushing line is customized to meet the client’s requirements, with fully automatic continuous processing and stable, reliable operation. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]