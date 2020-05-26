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Ethno Nationalism Needs Adults! Reject Hollywood Nazi Nonsense!
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16 views • May 26, 2020
Ethno-Nationalism Needs Adults Reject Hollywood Nazi Nonsense
It is time for Big Kid Nationalism -- the clown world nonsense is getting old. The fact is the Commie are coming for the end game soon. We need to get our shit together. Each and all, every and one. So #ItsOkayToBeWhite -- Note the cover is from the last round of 'Kill the Kulaks' IE Kill Whites! Ukraine - All its fucking glory. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mZJhAZxky1FN/
It is time for Big Kid Nationalism -- the clown world nonsense is getting old. The fact is the Commie are coming for the end game soon. We need to get our shit together. Each and all, every and one. So #ItsOkayToBeWhite -- Note the cover is from the last round of 'Kill the Kulaks' IE Kill Whites! Ukraine - All its fucking glory. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mZJhAZxky1FN/
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