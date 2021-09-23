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Australia.. The Men Who Wanted To Be Left Alone! Wake Up Call 09-23-2021
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101 views • September 23, 2021
Government sponsored terrorists masquerading as law enforcers is what we see. People that want to be left alone to live as they see fit for themselves are the ones that must fight them or we will see the great reset, agenda 2030, new world order and worldwide communism come to fruition!
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGDeRPMUpj0N/
https://www.police.gov.hk/offbeat/1102/eng/6145.html
https://leohohmann.com/2021/09/21/targeting-the-next-generation-childrens-book-publishers-pummeling-kids-with-fear-based-propaganda-about-sickness-masks-and-social-distancing/
https://ukcop26.org/
https://www.disclose.tv/new-credit-card-tracks-your-carbon-emissions/
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Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGDeRPMUpj0N/
https://www.police.gov.hk/offbeat/1102/eng/6145.html
https://leohohmann.com/2021/09/21/targeting-the-next-generation-childrens-book-publishers-pummeling-kids-with-fear-based-propaganda-about-sickness-masks-and-social-distancing/
https://ukcop26.org/
https://www.disclose.tv/new-credit-card-tracks-your-carbon-emissions/
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