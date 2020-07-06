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AD. MMS: Protocol 1000 use with an elderly woman (82 years old) and her experience
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986 views • July 06, 2020
This is a record of an elderly woman doing the Startup Procedure for a few days and then moving on to the Protocol 1000 for 21 days. Even after a month following her 21-day trial, she has maintained a blood sugar level between 110 and 140 (healthy level for her) while taking a "maintenance dosage"
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