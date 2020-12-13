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Blue State Karens Destroying American Dream + Entrepreneurship Forever
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83 views • December 13, 2020
The game theory behind the entrepreneurial spirit is rapidly changing with the capricious and arbitrary shut downs of restaurants and outdoor dining, and the uncertain business climate being developed by the left and the Democrats. They deserve all of our ire for the destruction of the American dream.
From Gavin Newsom of California, Tamara Garcetti of Los Angeles, to build a Blasio, the can-do spirit of America is slowly eroding.
#entrepreneurship #gametheory #lockdowns
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#Propaganda #tuckercarlson #youtube
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
From Gavin Newsom of California, Tamara Garcetti of Los Angeles, to build a Blasio, the can-do spirit of America is slowly eroding.
#entrepreneurship #gametheory #lockdowns
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#Propaganda #tuckercarlson #youtube
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californiaentrepreneursgavin newsomlos angelesthe american dreamblue statesgame theoryamerican dreamentrepreneurshipoutdoor diningeric garcettigreat resetmayor garcettirestaurant shut downcalifornia shut downsblue state shut downsamerican dream is a nightmareblue states versus red stateslock downs in united statesyou are shut downsquashing small businessrethinking america
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