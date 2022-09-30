A Centuries Old Healing Modality -Turpentine -- Dr Jennifer Daniels on Champions with Kerri Rivera (01.20.2022)

1769 views • September 30, 2022

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On Champions with Kerri Rivera she interviews Dr Jennifer Daniels about Turpentine used for healing.

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