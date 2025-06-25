Trump's Intelligence Questioned Amidst Israel-Iran Tensions?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump criticizes Israel's role in escalating conflict with Iran.
Israel allegedly broke the truce by initiating the first strike.
IDF jets were airborne before Iranian missiles launched—suggesting premeditation.
Historical pattern of false flags tied to Israeli military actions.