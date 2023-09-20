South Africa FORCED To Reveal Pfizer Covid Contract: They Knew Shots Could Cause Adverse Reactions

Countries are still reeling from the oppressive Covid lockdowns but for elites it was a get rich quick scheme.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is here to talk about the Pfizer contract with South Africa and they both knew the vaxx was potentially unsafe.

Pfizer charged South Africa $10 per dose and bought 30 million doses.

While politicians were parroting the narrative that the vaccines were safe and effective, governments signed contracts admitting they had no idea whether the jabs were safe.

Since the 1980s governments have been using untested vaccines to experiment on vulnerable populations.

Millions of people have been injured by the bioweapon or lost their livelihood for refusing to inject themselves.

When 6.5 billion people across the planet realize what has been done to them there will be no safe place for them to hide.

This is infection by injection.



