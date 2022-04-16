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NO ONE has EVER circumnavigated the Earth South to North [Antarctica is NOT a continent]
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363 views • April 16, 2022
NO ONE has EVER circumnavigated the Earth South to North [Antarctica is NOT a continent]
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
Note: Explorers in the 1700s and 1800s estimated that they had traversed more than 50,000 miles when trying to circumnavigate Antarctica, which is actually the outer ice ring on the Flat Earth (e.g. James Cook, James Clark Ross, the British "Challenger" expedition). Bear in mind that, according to NASA, the globe is only 25,000 miles in circumference. https://www.worldslastchance.com/ecourses/lessons/the-flat-earth-of-the-bible-ecourse/69/circumnavigation-and-antarcticas-ice-wall.html
Circumnavigation... Not! South Pole Earth is a lie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0I72YrXyudY&;ab_channel=Divergent
CIRCUMNAVIGATION OF ANTARCTICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hdJi0rPtCc&;ab_channel=flatearth
Circumnavigation on a Plane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6aJFT3oAUw&;ab_channel=ElissaHawke
Antarctic Treaty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JVgijO9O84&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW&index=28&ab_channel=%40AusAntarcticScienceTV
Antarctica is NOT a continent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLkTm19aZGs&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW&index=95&ab_channel=PaulOnThePlane
Question: Countless explorers have circumnavigated the globe. How do you explain this if the Earth is flat?
http://abodia.com/hoax/flat-earth/articles/flat-earth-around-antarticia.htm
Answer: These explorers/sailors simply sailed East or West until they arrived again at their starting point. This in no way indicates that the world is round. When using a compass to navigate land or sea, the needle will always point towards the North Pole, from which East and West can be determined. Polaris, the "North Star," also serves as a reliable beacon of true North, from which East and West can be easily ascertained. On the Flat Earth, if one were to head due East or West via the compass (or Polaris), they would inevitably end up back at their original starting point.
Note that the North Pole is at the center of the Earth. The entire outer ring then is "South." If one sails due East or West, they will inevitably end up back where they started.
Note: Explorers in the 1700s and 1800s estimated that they had traversed more than 50,000 miles when trying to circumnavigate Antarctica, which is actually the outer ice ring on the Flat Earth (e.g. James Cook, James Clark Ross, the British "Challenger" expedition). Bear in mind that, according to NASA, the globe is only 25,000 miles in circumference.
ANOTHER PROOF OF THE FLAT EARTH: While the earth has been circumnavigated east to west and west to east, it CANNOT be done going north to south, i.e. beginning at the north pole, travelling south [on the 'front' of the globe] to the 'south pole' at the 'bottom', and then continuing in the same direction to return [on the 'back' of the globe] to the north pole 'on top'.
Question: Has anyone actually been to the ice wall?
Answer: Yes. Early explorers inadvertently traveled the perimeter of the entire wall.
"In the ball-Earth model Antarctica is an ice continent which covers the bottom of the ball from 78 degrees South latitude to 90 and is therefore not more than 12,000 miles in circumference. Many early explorers including Captian Cook and James Clark Ross, however, in attempting Antarctic circumnavigation took 3 to 4 years and clocked 50-60,000 miles around. The British ship Challenger also made an indirect but complete circumnavigation of Antarctica traversing 69,000 miles. This is entirely inconsistent with the ball model." (200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball, proof #42, Eric Dubay)
Others, such as Admiral Richard E. Byrd, have participated in multiple exploration expeditions1 to "Antarctica," which we understand now to be the outer ice wall/shelf on the flat earth.
The "Antarctic Treaty" (1961) was established under the guise of environmental protection to make "Antarctica" (the ice shelf) off-limits to the general public.
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
Note: Explorers in the 1700s and 1800s estimated that they had traversed more than 50,000 miles when trying to circumnavigate Antarctica, which is actually the outer ice ring on the Flat Earth (e.g. James Cook, James Clark Ross, the British "Challenger" expedition). Bear in mind that, according to NASA, the globe is only 25,000 miles in circumference. https://www.worldslastchance.com/ecourses/lessons/the-flat-earth-of-the-bible-ecourse/69/circumnavigation-and-antarcticas-ice-wall.html
Circumnavigation... Not! South Pole Earth is a lie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0I72YrXyudY&;ab_channel=Divergent
CIRCUMNAVIGATION OF ANTARCTICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hdJi0rPtCc&;ab_channel=flatearth
Circumnavigation on a Plane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6aJFT3oAUw&;ab_channel=ElissaHawke
Antarctic Treaty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JVgijO9O84&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW&index=28&ab_channel=%40AusAntarcticScienceTV
Antarctica is NOT a continent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLkTm19aZGs&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW&index=95&ab_channel=PaulOnThePlane
Question: Countless explorers have circumnavigated the globe. How do you explain this if the Earth is flat?
http://abodia.com/hoax/flat-earth/articles/flat-earth-around-antarticia.htm
Answer: These explorers/sailors simply sailed East or West until they arrived again at their starting point. This in no way indicates that the world is round. When using a compass to navigate land or sea, the needle will always point towards the North Pole, from which East and West can be determined. Polaris, the "North Star," also serves as a reliable beacon of true North, from which East and West can be easily ascertained. On the Flat Earth, if one were to head due East or West via the compass (or Polaris), they would inevitably end up back at their original starting point.
Note that the North Pole is at the center of the Earth. The entire outer ring then is "South." If one sails due East or West, they will inevitably end up back where they started.
Note: Explorers in the 1700s and 1800s estimated that they had traversed more than 50,000 miles when trying to circumnavigate Antarctica, which is actually the outer ice ring on the Flat Earth (e.g. James Cook, James Clark Ross, the British "Challenger" expedition). Bear in mind that, according to NASA, the globe is only 25,000 miles in circumference.
ANOTHER PROOF OF THE FLAT EARTH: While the earth has been circumnavigated east to west and west to east, it CANNOT be done going north to south, i.e. beginning at the north pole, travelling south [on the 'front' of the globe] to the 'south pole' at the 'bottom', and then continuing in the same direction to return [on the 'back' of the globe] to the north pole 'on top'.
Question: Has anyone actually been to the ice wall?
Answer: Yes. Early explorers inadvertently traveled the perimeter of the entire wall.
"In the ball-Earth model Antarctica is an ice continent which covers the bottom of the ball from 78 degrees South latitude to 90 and is therefore not more than 12,000 miles in circumference. Many early explorers including Captian Cook and James Clark Ross, however, in attempting Antarctic circumnavigation took 3 to 4 years and clocked 50-60,000 miles around. The British ship Challenger also made an indirect but complete circumnavigation of Antarctica traversing 69,000 miles. This is entirely inconsistent with the ball model." (200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball, proof #42, Eric Dubay)
Others, such as Admiral Richard E. Byrd, have participated in multiple exploration expeditions1 to "Antarctica," which we understand now to be the outer ice wall/shelf on the flat earth.
The "Antarctic Treaty" (1961) was established under the guise of environmental protection to make "Antarctica" (the ice shelf) off-limits to the general public.
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