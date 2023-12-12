Yemen, announced they Attacked a Norwegian Tanker Ship carrying Fuel for Israel after Refusing to turn back despite many warnings

Ansarullah Movement in Yemen, announced they attacked a Norwegian ship carrying fuel for Israel after refusing to turn back despite many warnings.

Yemen is enforcing a block on all ships attempting to use the Red Sea to reach Israel, as long as the war on Gaza continues.

The image used is supposedly the Norwegian ship... and the following statement found with it...

The fire on the commercial tanker Strinda continues after an attack from Yemen

US Central Command:

The tanker STRINDA was attacked by what is believed to be an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen while passing through Bab al-Mandeb. STRINDA reported damage resulting in a fire on board, but there are no casualties at this time. There were no US ships nearby at the time of the attack, but USS MASON responded to M/T STRINDA's distress call and is currently providing assistance."

and

The burning Norwegian tanker "Strinda" in the Red Sea, hit by an anti-ship missile from the Shiite Ansar Allah movement (Houthis).

According to preliminary data, the crew was not injured, but the resulting fire could not be extinguished for several hours. The tanker was assisted by an American destroyer.

The Houthis have previously warned that they would attack ships heading to Israeli ports.

and..

A statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people, who are currently being subjected to killing, destruction and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the calls of our free Yemeni people and the people of our nation.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation against the Norwegian ship "Strinda", which was loaded with oil and headed to the Israeli entity by targeting it with a suitable naval missile.

Over the past two days, the Yemeni armed forces succeeded in preventing the passage of several ships. They responded to the warnings of the Yemeni naval forces and did not resort to targeting the Norwegian ship loaded with oil until its crew rejected all warnings.

The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target any ship that violates what was stated in the previous statements.

The Yemeni armed forces confirm that they continue to prevent all ships of all nationalities heading to Israeli ports from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas until they bring in the food and medicine that our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip need.

Sana'a, December 12, 2023