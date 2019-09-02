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Kim Kardashian West: 5 Reasons Why Kim Will Make a Great Attorney
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Kim Kardashian West: 5 Reasons Why Kim Will Make a Great Attorney
Presented by The Social Intelligence Report: Illuminating Social Intelligence in the Mind.
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Video transcript:
A working mother of 4 decides to re-educate herself and embark on a new career. In any other instance, this situation would be met with encouragement and positivity, but not if the woman's name is Kim Kardashian West.
Welcome to the Social Intelligence Report, in this episode we're going to look at the top 5 reasons why Kim will make a great Attorney.
The Social Intelligence Report is sponsored by https://MyStemCellPower.com/scn, a supplier of botanical-based products scientifically proven to naturally increase the number of adult stem cells circulating in your blood stream.
But first, how does this all work, how can Kim become an Attorney in the first place? In 4 states -- California, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, anyone who has not attended law school may take the bar exam after 'reading the law' under a judge or practicing attorney for an extended period of time.
In Kim's case, she is studying with Attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney at their law firm in San Francisco. In a recent interview, Kim said, 'for the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly.' Kim has already registered with the California State bar and plans to take the bar exam by 2022.
Here are the top 5 reasons why Kim will make a great Attorney.
1. She comes from a legal family. Her father, Robert Kardashian Sr was a criminal defense Attorney, most notably assisting on the OJ Simpson case in the 90s. She's also dealt with all manner of legal matters herself through her various businesses, all of which provide valuable experience.
2. She has Social Intelligence. What do we mean by that? She has empathy. She has compassion. She can put herself in other people's shoes, understand how they feel, what's important to them, and get a sense for their needs.
3. She has an appreciation of the group she's trying to help. A disproportionate number of incarcerated people in the US are African American and many continue to be subjected to legal injustice. Kim, and indeed the Kardashian family have a better understanding of African American culture and people than the vast majority of people outside it.
4. She has influence. With a combined audience of more than 240 million followers across social media networks, it's fair to say Kim can persuade others and gain key support. The inmates who have been released so far have benefited immensely by Kim using her platform to raise awareness about widespread legal injustice.
5. She's a team player. Kim told Vogue magazine last month that 'it's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.' Working with Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of The Buried Alive Project (https://www.buriedaliveproject.org/), Kim has certainly done that.
For years, Kim has been criticized for not doing something socially or culturally productive with herself, this new role as an Attorney and social justice warrior could force people to finally give her a break.
Thanks for listening, please subscribe to learn more from The Social Intelligence Report.
Have a topic/like to contribute? Please contact us at https://socialintelligencereport.com
Download mp3: https://socialintelligencereport.com/Social-Intelligence-Report-The-Top-5-Reasons-Why-Kim-Kardashian-West-Will-Make-a-Great-Attorney.mp3
Download transcript pdf: https://socialintelligencereport.com/Social-Intelligence-Report-The-Top-5-Reasons-Why-Kim-Kardashian-West-Will-Make-a-Great-Attorney.pdf
Presented by The Social Intelligence Report: Illuminating Social Intelligence in the Mind.
Support our sponsors:
https://MyStemCellPower.com/scn Discover the World's #1 Stem Cell Nutrition Supplement and Adult Stem Cells -- The Natural Renewal System of your Body
Video transcript:
A working mother of 4 decides to re-educate herself and embark on a new career. In any other instance, this situation would be met with encouragement and positivity, but not if the woman's name is Kim Kardashian West.
Welcome to the Social Intelligence Report, in this episode we're going to look at the top 5 reasons why Kim will make a great Attorney.
The Social Intelligence Report is sponsored by https://MyStemCellPower.com/scn, a supplier of botanical-based products scientifically proven to naturally increase the number of adult stem cells circulating in your blood stream.
But first, how does this all work, how can Kim become an Attorney in the first place? In 4 states -- California, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, anyone who has not attended law school may take the bar exam after 'reading the law' under a judge or practicing attorney for an extended period of time.
In Kim's case, she is studying with Attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney at their law firm in San Francisco. In a recent interview, Kim said, 'for the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly.' Kim has already registered with the California State bar and plans to take the bar exam by 2022.
Here are the top 5 reasons why Kim will make a great Attorney.
1. She comes from a legal family. Her father, Robert Kardashian Sr was a criminal defense Attorney, most notably assisting on the OJ Simpson case in the 90s. She's also dealt with all manner of legal matters herself through her various businesses, all of which provide valuable experience.
2. She has Social Intelligence. What do we mean by that? She has empathy. She has compassion. She can put herself in other people's shoes, understand how they feel, what's important to them, and get a sense for their needs.
3. She has an appreciation of the group she's trying to help. A disproportionate number of incarcerated people in the US are African American and many continue to be subjected to legal injustice. Kim, and indeed the Kardashian family have a better understanding of African American culture and people than the vast majority of people outside it.
4. She has influence. With a combined audience of more than 240 million followers across social media networks, it's fair to say Kim can persuade others and gain key support. The inmates who have been released so far have benefited immensely by Kim using her platform to raise awareness about widespread legal injustice.
5. She's a team player. Kim told Vogue magazine last month that 'it's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.' Working with Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of The Buried Alive Project (https://www.buriedaliveproject.org/), Kim has certainly done that.
For years, Kim has been criticized for not doing something socially or culturally productive with herself, this new role as an Attorney and social justice warrior could force people to finally give her a break.
Thanks for listening, please subscribe to learn more from The Social Intelligence Report.
Have a topic/like to contribute? Please contact us at https://socialintelligencereport.com
Download mp3: https://socialintelligencereport.com/Social-Intelligence-Report-The-Top-5-Reasons-Why-Kim-Kardashian-West-Will-Make-a-Great-Attorney.mp3
Download transcript pdf: https://socialintelligencereport.com/Social-Intelligence-Report-The-Top-5-Reasons-Why-Kim-Kardashian-West-Will-Make-a-Great-Attorney.pdf
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