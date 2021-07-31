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Епископ Озерский Порфирий: что такое ГМО-человек?
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170 views • July 31, 2021
Воскресная проповедь наместника Соловецкой обители епископа Озерского Порфирия.
https://trueinform.ru/modules.php?name=Laid&;sid=67956
Одна из главных монашеских твердынь России, исторически бывшая оплотом консервативной церковности, устами своего наместника озвучила действительно христианскую позицию по поводу навязывания вакцинации экспериментальными ГМО-коктейлями.
https://trueinform.ru/modules.php?name=Laid&;sid=67956
Одна из главных монашеских твердынь России, исторически бывшая оплотом консервативной церковности, устами своего наместника озвучила действительно христианскую позицию по поводу навязывания вакцинации экспериментальными ГМО-коктейлями.
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