FREEDOM CONVOY - CANADIAN TRUCKERS INSPIRE THE WORLD!

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What a time to be alive! Me & the mister talk all things convoy & show lots of videos, etc from around the country. Get a tissue, you're going to tear up. ♥ My website is here: https://amazingpolly.net/ God bless the truckers & their families and God bless each and every one of us.
Truckers Demand Letter: https://canada-unity.com/mou/