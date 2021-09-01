VIDEO BANNED FROM 40 YEARS AGO RESURFACING ABOUT MIND CONTROL

VIDEO BANNED FROM 40 YEARS AGO RESURFACING ABOUT HOW THE CIA USED DIFFERENT WAYS TO GET AGENTS QUITTING THE DEPARTMENT TO FORGET WHAT THEY KNEW & WENT ON TO MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL TO DO IT & ALSO USED IT TO MAKE PEOPLE DO THINGS LIKE ASSASSINS MADE OF ORDINARY PEOPLE & THEN THE MEMORIES OF THE ASSASSINATIONS WERE ERASED SO THEY HAD NO MEMORY OF DOING IT. I THINK THEY USED THIS FOR KENNEDY'S MURDER & LIKE THE OKLAHOMA BOMBING & OTHER EVIL THINGS THEY'VE USED INNOCENT PEOPLE TO DO. THIS ALSO TALKS ABOUT HOW AGENT ORANGE WAS USED IN A SIMILAR WAY DURING THE VIETNAM WAR. THEY USE IT A LOT ON THE MILITARY TOO. THEY PRETTY MUCH ARE ALL UNDER MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL & DON'T EVEN KNOW IT. VERY GOOD INTERVIEW. A MUST WATCH. EVIL HAS NO BOUNDARIES.



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