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VIDEO BANNED FROM 40 YEARS AGO RESURFACING ABOUT MIND CONTROL
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130 views • September 01, 2021
VIDEO BANNED FROM 40 YEARS AGO RESURFACING ABOUT HOW THE CIA USED DIFFERENT WAYS TO GET AGENTS QUITTING THE DEPARTMENT TO FORGET WHAT THEY KNEW & WENT ON TO MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL TO DO IT & ALSO USED IT TO MAKE PEOPLE DO THINGS LIKE ASSASSINS MADE OF ORDINARY PEOPLE & THEN THE MEMORIES OF THE ASSASSINATIONS WERE ERASED SO THEY HAD NO MEMORY OF DOING IT. I THINK THEY USED THIS FOR KENNEDY'S MURDER & LIKE THE OKLAHOMA BOMBING & OTHER EVIL THINGS THEY'VE USED INNOCENT PEOPLE TO DO. THIS ALSO TALKS ABOUT HOW AGENT ORANGE WAS USED IN A SIMILAR WAY DURING THE VIETNAM WAR. THEY USE IT A LOT ON THE MILITARY TOO. THEY PRETTY MUCH ARE ALL UNDER MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL & DON'T EVEN KNOW IT. VERY GOOD INTERVIEW. A MUST WATCH. EVIL HAS NO BOUNDARIES.
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