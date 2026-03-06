Do You Ever Notice This Pattern?

Traditional media and Dems support lofty goals, but never a plan to achieve them.

When President Trump hears there is a problem, he can’t help but want to solve it.

The real world has endless options — and many of them are adjustable.

DJT operates in a reality filled with some very bad people.

It’s not if he can solve the Iran problem, but how fast and with the fewest moves.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (5 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390468064112