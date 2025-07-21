Tulsi Gabbard calls “TREASON” while Catherine Austin Fitts warns on STABLECOIN CBDCs (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 21, 2025)

- Katherine Austin Fitz Interview and Stable Coin Concerns (0:10)

- Tulsi Gabbard's Accusations and Nuclear War Predictions (3:08)

- Stable Coins and Treasury Debt (5:41)

- European Military Preparedness and Nuclear War Scenarios (9:38)

- Tulsi Gabbard's Political Future and Deep State Cover-ups (32:18)

- Stable Coins and Economic Implications (43:40)

- Tulsi Gabbard's Accusations and Legal Implications (1:05:37)

- Economic and Political Landscape (1:17:29)

- Preparation and Strategies for Future Events (1:21:11)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:21:29)

- Fox News and Trump's Accusations (1:21:49)

- Introduction to Decentralized TV and Guest (1:26:16)

- Catherine Austin Fitts on Decentralization and Trump's Control Grid (1:29:21)

- Stablecoins and the Genesis Act (1:30:21)

- BRICS and the Threat to the Dollar (1:37:25)

- Organized Crime and Financial Coup (1:47:16)

- Trump's Tariffs and Financial Manipulation (1:59:51)

- Health and Financial Poisoning (2:08:08)

- Practical Steps for Decentralization (2:13:29)

- Final Thoughts and Resources (2:24:15)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (UNA) Overview (2:26:15)

- Government Taxation and Inflation (2:42:30)

- Positive Experiences with the UNA (2:44:01)

- Health and Nutrition Benefits (2:46:08)

- Sunlight and Health (2:54:19)

- False Memories and Historical Revisionism (2:57:36)

- Conspiracy Theories and Government Lies (3:02:47)

- Decentralized TV and Future Plans (3:04:20)

