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A little reading from Is the Earth a Globe by Alexander Gleason
with some visual representations by me
Is the Earth a Globe by Alexander Gleason AUDIOBOOKhttps://youtu.be/KH4zMz2CaCg
Archive pdf: https://archive.org/details/is-the-bible-from-heaven-is-the-earth-a-globe-by-alex-gleason/page/n1/mode/2up?view=theater
https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4872https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4873https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4874
Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe? By Alex Gleasonhttps://odysee.com/@JVTruth2:0/alex-gleason-is-the-bible-from-heaven-is-the-earth-a-globe:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository