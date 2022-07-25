A little reading from Is the Earth a Globe by Alexander Gleason

99 views • July 25, 2022

Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe? By Alex Gleasonhttps://odysee.com/@JVTruth2:0/alex-gleason-is-the-bible-from-heaven-is-the-earth-a-globe:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

with some visual representations by me

A little reading from Is the Earth a Globe by Alexander Gleason

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