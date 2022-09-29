[Mar 13, 2012] Exposing the fraud of 9/11 in 22 minutes (2.761M views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Taken from news clips and segments of YouTube videos like, 911: Painful Deceptions, 911 Mysteries and Loose Change, this 22 minute video aims to tie together facts given in each of those well done documentaries in order to reveal just a few highlights of the many unanswered questions and problems with the "official story" concerning the events of 9/11. On a deeper level, this video may also be telling us that Babylon is indeed rising. See www.babylonrisingbooks.com for more.





*About this Channel*





As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”









