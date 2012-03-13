[Mar 13, 2012] Exposing the fraud of 9/11 in 22 minutes (2.761M views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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Taken from news clips and segments of YouTube videos like, 911: Painful Deceptions, 911 Mysteries and Loose Change, this 22 minute video aims to tie together facts given in each of those well done documentaries in order to reveal just a few highlights of the many unanswered questions and problems with the "official story" concerning the events of 9/11. On a deeper level, this video may also be telling us that Babylon is indeed rising. See www.babylonrisingbooks.com for more.
*About this Channel*
As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy