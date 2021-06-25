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Deadly Covid Blame Game: The Murderers are Pointing the Finger at Unvaxxed Christians
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130 views • June 25, 2021
Like roaches, politicians and the 1% have a keen instinct for survival - and when people injected with their experimental bioweapons are being stacked like cordwood they'll need to deflect blame. We take a look at how the death phase of the not-so-great reset is likely to play out and who has been selected to take the fall.
Brother Bugnolo:
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/18/br-bugnolo-when-the-flu-season-comes-the-chaos-will-begin-prepare-yourselves-now/
Press and governments covering for their paymasters:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/dec/23/blaming-public-rise-covid-press-ministers
First Bible Network:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
The Very First Bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Brother Bugnolo:
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/18/br-bugnolo-when-the-flu-season-comes-the-chaos-will-begin-prepare-yourselves-now/
Press and governments covering for their paymasters:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/dec/23/blaming-public-rise-covid-press-ministers
First Bible Network:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
The Very First Bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
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