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Biden State Department Claims Collapse of Western Civilization is Russian Disinfo, BUT...- Paul Joseph Watson, 012622, Cynthia Pursuit to Truth
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66 views • January 27, 2022
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Big doubt.
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Big doubt.
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BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
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