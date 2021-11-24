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PostScript Insight – Martin Armstrong’s economic assessment for the future.
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79 views • November 24, 2021
According to Martin Armstrong, the deep state is trying to create a great depression, fostering a "great reset" by collapsing the existing economy. This is being facilitated through multiple initiatives such as Covid-19, vaccine mandates, destruction of the fossil fuel business, supply chain disruption, and food shortages. Although this will likely be unsuccessful, look for "bumpy roads" ahead.
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