You Are God | Get Over It!

The Interrigo Iohannis is Catharian tale about the legendary fall of angels into thematerial world. Satan formed a male and female body out of clay. Than he forced twoangels to enter into the bodies. Satan, the dragon, trapped and captured all the angels he could grab out of heaven as they fell. Remember that bible-stuff about 1/3 of the angels in heaven being swept down by the dragon's tail? Gnostics say that was us. We are the Fallen Angels. We were trapped. We've been tricked. And we were mourning over what was imposed upon us. We had differentiated male and female bodies. Satan commanded us to perform works of flesh in bodies of clay but we didn't know how. Satan had to find a way to force us into bodies of clay, so he made us lust each other, to have babies and so to trap even more angels into bodies. His scheme included the creation of the "paradise" Eden where he literally dumped lust into our heads psychically and in some cases by sexual assault. WE are TRAPPED angels. We are soul splinters of archontic oversouls spread over different time lines and dimensions.