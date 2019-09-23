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U.S.Laws Have Legalized Pedophilia
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57 views • September 23, 2019
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Did you know that there is a legalized form of pedophilia in the United States? Did you know that all 50 states allow it? Did you know that there are those who are pushing to make it even easier for it to occur, even as others try desperately to stop it? It’s called child marriage. And it’s out of control. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Did you know that there is a legalized form of pedophilia in the United States? Did you know that all 50 states allow it? Did you know that there are those who are pushing to make it even easier for it to occur, even as others try desperately to stop it? It’s called child marriage. And it’s out of control. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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