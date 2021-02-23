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Biden Attacks the Constitution: Tells Congress to Push Agenda to Destroy the Gun Industry & Undermine Values Upon Which America is Founded
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4559 views • February 23, 2021
On Valentine’s Day, Joe Biden exploited the anniversary of a major school shooting to push for gun control laws that would not have stopped the school shooting he’s using to push for more gun control.
Biden's statement:
"This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer. Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."
In a cheap attempt at sounding authoritative when in reality he’s begging congress to do what he wants, Joe Biden tells on himself and the entire gun control lobby when he says, “This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to head that call.”
This essentially means...
Usually, we wait for a tragedy that we can exploit to push for gun control because people are more emotional after a tragedy. When people are emotional, they want to ease their emotions at the moment, so we try to get them to vote on gun control laws that have long-term adverse effects but short-term relief from the feelings they are feeling after a major tragedy.
This is political ambulance-chasing 101. Except now, the Democrats have the House, The Senate, and the White House.
Therefore Biden’s like, why wait for a tragedy to exploit when we can exploit our dominance in congress.
He continues by saying: We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.
In 2019 the annual gun death rate was 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people, yet in 1974, we had a gun death rate of 16.3 per 100,000 people.
Someone wants to explain how we have a Gun violence epidemic when we’ve seen the largest number of gun purchases in history over the last two years.
Still, our annual gun death rate in 2019 is substantially lower than it was in the 1970s.?
I’ll tell you how because the phrase epidemic of gun violence is hogwash.
It’s an emotional ploy to get you to believe that gun violence is so bad we must resort to extreme measures to make it go down.
We have over 400 million guns in a country with over 300 million people with less than 1% of the population being murdered by someone with a gun.
That is not an epidemic. In 2021 the US didn’t even rank in the TOP 10 countries for firearm-related homicides, and we have more guns in the hands of citizens than any country in the world.
Commonsense gun law forms are nothing more than shamming language designed to make you feel like if you don’t agree with any of these measures, you’re a monster who doesn’t care about people dying because these measures are so common sense everyone should want to do them.
Next, Biden said we should have an assault weapon ban. This time giving you the false impression that banning Civilian Semi-Automatic rifles like the AR-15 would have saved more lives.
But last I checked, the FBI found that hands and feet killed more people than so-called “assault weapons,” which is just code for any civilian semi-automatic rifle like the AR-15.
The Parkland shooter used an AR-15 and killed 17 people. The Virginia Tech shooter used a 9mm Handgun and a little 22 pistol and killed 32 people. Double what the Parkland shooter did with what Joe Biden Calls an assault weapon.
I don’t want anyone to die, whether it be from a gun, knife, car, or hands and feet.
Millions of people use a gun every year to save their lives, and many of them use AR15s.
What about those people?
Why isn’t it time to act now and protect the rights of those millions of people who use a gun every year to protect themselves and their families?
Where is the letter from Joe Biden congratulating all the people who use guns to protect their lives?
No, it’s always a time to act now when it means giving up your power to the government, but never a time to act now when it means giving more power to the people. That should tell you something.
(credit: Colion Noir)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit and support https://www.mrcolionnoir.com if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦.
Biden's statement:
"This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer. Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."
In a cheap attempt at sounding authoritative when in reality he’s begging congress to do what he wants, Joe Biden tells on himself and the entire gun control lobby when he says, “This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to head that call.”
This essentially means...
Usually, we wait for a tragedy that we can exploit to push for gun control because people are more emotional after a tragedy. When people are emotional, they want to ease their emotions at the moment, so we try to get them to vote on gun control laws that have long-term adverse effects but short-term relief from the feelings they are feeling after a major tragedy.
This is political ambulance-chasing 101. Except now, the Democrats have the House, The Senate, and the White House.
Therefore Biden’s like, why wait for a tragedy to exploit when we can exploit our dominance in congress.
He continues by saying: We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.
In 2019 the annual gun death rate was 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people, yet in 1974, we had a gun death rate of 16.3 per 100,000 people.
Someone wants to explain how we have a Gun violence epidemic when we’ve seen the largest number of gun purchases in history over the last two years.
Still, our annual gun death rate in 2019 is substantially lower than it was in the 1970s.?
I’ll tell you how because the phrase epidemic of gun violence is hogwash.
It’s an emotional ploy to get you to believe that gun violence is so bad we must resort to extreme measures to make it go down.
We have over 400 million guns in a country with over 300 million people with less than 1% of the population being murdered by someone with a gun.
That is not an epidemic. In 2021 the US didn’t even rank in the TOP 10 countries for firearm-related homicides, and we have more guns in the hands of citizens than any country in the world.
Commonsense gun law forms are nothing more than shamming language designed to make you feel like if you don’t agree with any of these measures, you’re a monster who doesn’t care about people dying because these measures are so common sense everyone should want to do them.
Next, Biden said we should have an assault weapon ban. This time giving you the false impression that banning Civilian Semi-Automatic rifles like the AR-15 would have saved more lives.
But last I checked, the FBI found that hands and feet killed more people than so-called “assault weapons,” which is just code for any civilian semi-automatic rifle like the AR-15.
The Parkland shooter used an AR-15 and killed 17 people. The Virginia Tech shooter used a 9mm Handgun and a little 22 pistol and killed 32 people. Double what the Parkland shooter did with what Joe Biden Calls an assault weapon.
I don’t want anyone to die, whether it be from a gun, knife, car, or hands and feet.
Millions of people use a gun every year to save their lives, and many of them use AR15s.
What about those people?
Why isn’t it time to act now and protect the rights of those millions of people who use a gun every year to protect themselves and their families?
Where is the letter from Joe Biden congratulating all the people who use guns to protect their lives?
No, it’s always a time to act now when it means giving up your power to the government, but never a time to act now when it means giving more power to the people. That should tell you something.
(credit: Colion Noir)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).*
Please visit and support https://www.mrcolionnoir.com if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴) / 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦.
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