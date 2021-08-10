X22 REPORT: Guardians Of Intelligence, Where’s Durham, Are You Ready To Hold The Elite Accountable

X22 REPORT Ep. 2548b - August 9, 2021

Guardians Of Intelligence, Where’s Durham, Are You Ready To Hold The Elite Accountable

The patriots prepared the pieces of the plan during the Trumps presidency, once all the pieces were in place the plan was ready for lift off. The [DS] was being monitored from multiple agencies, they monitored big tech communication, fake new communication, the corrupt politicians, FISA works both ways. The guardians of intelligence have been monitoring it all the entire time. How do you bring down the swamp at once, you let them commit the crime, you monitor their activity and then you spring the trap. Trump mention Durham again, is something big about to drop, are you ready to hold the elite accountable.



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