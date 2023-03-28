Pier Solar and the Great Architects (2010, Mega Drive)

Pier Solar and the Great Architects is a JRPG developed and published by WaterMelon Corporation. It was later remade for Dreamcast, PC, Mac, Linux, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox One, WiiU and Ouya. The game is an unlicensed game. It started out as a fan project called Tavern RPG by memebers of the Sega fansite The Eidolon's Inn who wanted to make an RPG with characters based on themselves. Over the course of development, the project evolved into Pier Solar and the Great Architects. The game came with an CD with the game's music oon it. If the CD was placed in a Mega CD connected to the Mega Drive with the cartridge, the music would be played from CD.

The game stars a youngster called Hoston whose father is dying from a disease. Hoston is convinced that a certain medical herb which grows in a nearby cave will cure his father. Unfortunately, the cave is a dangerous labyrinth filled with deadly monsters. Despite his mother's wish for him to stay, Hoston sets out with two friends to go to the cave and find the cure.