Mark Passio - Anarchy & The Occult

Mark Passio Aug 2, 2018

64,746 views • Aug 2, 2018

In this exclusive presentation, Mark Passio reveals to the Anarchist community how Dark Occult influences are affecting the dynamic of human freedom. Mark explains that a deep working knowledge of the Occult is mandatory for every true Anarchist to know in order to become fully spiritually awakened – a state of Consciousness they must reach in order to help others gain an accurate understanding of what is truly happening in our world. While the political and financial arenas are controlled and manipulated behind the scenes by these Dark Occult forces, most Anarchists are still loathe to incorporate this vital knowledge into their work or discuss it with their peers. This is a fatal flaw within the Anarchist community which is actually hindering the Great Work of a true spiritual awakening on a mass scale. This presentation was originally given in Acapulco, Mexico on February 17, 2018 as part of the Anarchapulco 2018 Conference.