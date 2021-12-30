Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD





Dr.SHIVA LIVE: GANDHI - The Pimp Who SOLD India. A Historical Systems Analysis.



Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in this discussion shares how one MAN - Mahatma Gandhi sold a Nation - India - and was fundamentally the "pimp" of India, who was a racist, casteist, reactionary, who served to ensure India never had a much-needed revolution to oust the vestiges of feudalism and oppression.



Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.



Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles:



1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;



2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,



3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.



Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.



Get Educated or Be Enslaved!



Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!



TruthFreedomHealth.com