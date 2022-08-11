Healing for Wounded Hearts and Receiving the Father’s Blessing

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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/healing-for-wounded-hearts-and-receiving-the-fathers-blessing/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Feeling discouraged? I have a Prophetic Word of encouragement and practical instruction on how to prepare for your visitation of The LORD.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you a crash course in getting healed and hearing The LORD that can set you up for your healing and release of financial blessings."