Healing for Wounded Hearts and Receiving the Father’s Blessing

Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/healing-for-wounded-hearts-and-receiving-the-fathers-blessing/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "Feeling discouraged? I have a Prophetic Word of encouragement and practical instruction on how to prepare for your visitation of The LORD.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you a crash course in getting healed and hearing The LORD that can set you up for your healing and release of financial blessings."