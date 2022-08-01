The Great and Terrible Day of the Lord!

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The Day of the Lord will come like a ‘thief in the night’. What does that mean? What is the connection between the Day of the Lord, the rapture and the coming of Christ? This one video may change the way you view prophecy from now on! Watch! (For more on this topic, check out this video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e) A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing