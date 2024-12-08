Syria: The presidential palace in Damascus is on fire, the reception hall has been set on fire, reports AFP

The presidential palace in Damascus is on fire, the reception hall has been set on fire, reports AFP.

Before this, Assad's residence was looted.

Another video showed: Chaos erupted near the southern garage close to the shrine of Sayyida Zaynab, as columns of smoke were seen rising and incidents of looting and theft were reported.

This occurred after terrorist factions took control of areas in Damascus.

Cynthia... Still no official word of al-Assad's whereabouts after leaving Syria by plane.