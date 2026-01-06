Why Is Maduro Being Tried In New York?

What Aren’t They Telling Us?

* All eyes are on SDNY, where Nicolas Maduro and his wife are being held and charged in that 25-page indictment.

* This morning, they both plead not guilt to every charge.

* Maduro has hired Julian Assange’s lawyer Barry Pollock.

* According to Judge Nap, the indictment is a legal mess and most of it will be thrown out.





Redacted News (5 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v73xgzg-the-indictment-against-maduro-is-a-legal-mess-and-most-of-it-will-be-thrown.html

https://youtu.be/auJscggsbWk