Why Is Maduro Being Tried In New York?

What Aren’t They Telling Us?
* All eyes are on SDNY, where Nicolas Maduro and his wife are being held and charged in that 25-page indictment.
* This morning, they both plead not guilt to every charge.
* Maduro has hired Julian Assange’s lawyer Barry Pollock.
* According to Judge Nap, the indictment is a legal mess and most of it will be thrown out.
Redacted News (5 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v73xgzg-the-indictment-against-maduro-is-a-legal-mess-and-most-of-it-will-be-thrown.html