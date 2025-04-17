Taliban Ban Lifted📝

Window of Opportunity for Russia in Afghanistan Revealed

The Taliban is no longer considered a terrorist organization in Russia. The Supreme Court has suspended the ban on the movement's activities in Russia, which had been in effect since 2004. The decision takes effect immediately.

📌We understand that this decision may seem strange to many. After all, the Taliban have long been considered terrorists, and their founders and current leaders fought against the USSR in the 1980s.

🖍However, the current Taliban are no longer just a group fighting for the freedom of Afghanistan, but a force that governs an entire country. Now the authorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are looking for opportunities to develop the country for its benefit.

🚩Last year, our team visited (https://t.me/rybar/67581) Afghanistan and saw everything for themselves. Afghanistan is looking for investors to develop its economy and explore various mineral deposits, as well as to implement large interstate projects such as TAPI or CASA-1000.

🏳️And the Afghans are looking towards Russia as a partner in this area, who can help the Afghans develop Afghanistan and get very good benefits for itself. The ban was hindering this, and now it is gone.

❗️The fact that such a decision was ultimately made is a very good sign, indicating an understanding of the strategic prospects of interaction with Afghanistan, despite the past. Let's see where this leads.

#Afghanistan #Russia

⭐️@rybar