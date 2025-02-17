Concerns About AI and Decentralization

AI is revolutionizing how we create, communicate, and compete—but at what cost? While tools like Nvidia’s Digit supercomputer empower small businesses and activists to produce documentaries, music videos, and more, the rapid pace of AI advancement raises serious concerns.





What happens when AI falls into the wrong hands? Could it become a tool for control rather than liberation? The stakes are high, and the need for trustworthy, decentralized AI has never been greater.





