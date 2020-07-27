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AUTO DECLARACIÓN DE INDEPENDENCIA y SOBERANÍA PERSONAL - Creando la DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA - RADD / RIDD
Red Democracia Directa
Red Democracia Directa
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1 view • July 27, 2020
En este video, reflexionamos y sugerimos acerca de la posibilidad de renunciar a la Ley Civil que nos somete, entre otras cosas, a la democracia de "forma representativa", la cual nos lleva directamente a la esclavitud mundial como parte de un viejo plan de abolición de los estados soberanos, subyugados y sometidos por la élite genocida.



RED DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA - Red DD - RADD - RIDD

Los interesados en obtener más información o en ingresar a esta Red, pueden consultarnos a través de los siguientes contactos:

Wathsapp:
+549 116304 4769
+549 342 4075676

[email protected]

www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com

Facebook:
RADD - Red Argentina Democracia Directa
RIDD - Red Internacional Democracia Directa
Red Democracia Directa - Sociocracia

Instagram: reddd.arg

Brighteon: Red Democracia Directa




Archivos en PDF de libre difusión:

Síntesis Presentación: Red DD-RADD-RIDD
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-g1e...

Concepto RADD:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a4XI...

Concepto RIDD:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/115K9...

Ley Natural vs. Ley Civil o Positiva:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q8Pv...

Consejo Pluricultural de Pueblos Libres (Consejo Social Ejecutivo)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lr73...

Declaración de Autodefensa Humana:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17BTe...

Libro: ANTES DEL DESPUÉS (contiene todos los archivos anteriores y más)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_2pH...
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy